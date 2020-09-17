Maxie Marie Turner, age 60, of London, KY and formerly of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born September 24, 1959, at Whick, KY and was the daughter of the late Ruel and Ollie Kilburn Turner.- She was preceded also in death by brothers: Cecil Brown Turner and Dwight David Turner.-She is survived by a brother: Ken (Marilyn) Turner of Lost Creek, KY.-One niece: Roxanne (John) Anderson of Lost Creek, KY.-One great-nephew: Kenny Fugate of Lost Creek, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Raymond Moore officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Our Jack...
- Breathitt opens at Estill County tonight!
- Monday Morning Quarterback...Breathitt Survives Friday's Game With Estill
- Fiscal Court balks at buying election equipment
- Long selected Mingua Beef Jerky Protein Packed Performer of the Week
- Jonathan Hays
- A Familiar Voice: Conversations with Caleb
- The 'little guy' gets cast aside...local Pizza Hut closed for no apparent reason
- Chatting with Cris...
- 3 Local Men Busted in Major Heroin Distribution Ring
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.