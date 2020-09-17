Maxie Marie Turner, age 60, of London, KY and formerly of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born September 24, 1959, at Whick, KY and was the daughter of the late Ruel and Ollie Kilburn Turner.- She was preceded also in death by brothers: Cecil Brown Turner and Dwight David Turner.-She is survived by a brother: Ken (Marilyn) Turner of Lost Creek, KY.-One niece: Roxanne (John) Anderson of Lost Creek, KY.-One great-nephew: Kenny Fugate of Lost Creek, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Raymond Moore officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed

