Maxie W. Coomer

Maxie W. Coomer, 74, Lost Creek passed away Wednesday, December 14, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.  He was a 50 year member of the masonic lodge. He was the son of the late Arthur Coomer and Irene Keith Carpenter and the grandson of the late Floyd and Ella Adkins.  He was also preceded in death by sister, Wanda Lemaster; brothers, James Wyamon Coomer, Michael Coomer.  He is survived by son, Jeffrey and wife, Kimberly Coomer; grandson, Alex Blake and wife, Amanda Coomer; brothers, Randy and wife, Linda Carpenter, Jim "Avery" Click, Arthur Coomer Jr.; sisters, Patty and husband, Gary Gilliam, Kathy Lynn and husband, Gary Smith, Debbie Oaks, Donna Robinson, Jennifer Fouch, Janie Collins.  Visitation Thursday, December 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM.  Masonic rites will be observed Thursday, 7:30 PM.  Funeral Friday, December 16, at the funeral home with Carl McIntosh at 1:00 PM.  Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. 

Recommended for you