Maxine Eash, 88, Buckhorn passed away Friday, June 17, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. She was a member of the Bowlings Creek Mennonite Church. She was the widow of the late Lloyd Eash and the daughter of the late Alvin and Cora Schrock Mast. She was also preceded in death by son, Clifford Eash; brother, Earl Mast. She is survived by son, Calvin (Mary) Eash; daughters, Diane (Dan) Stoltzfus, Cheryl (Gerry) Collett; brothers, Harvey (Grace) Mast, Floyd (Muriel) Mast; sisters, Carol Swartzentruber, Mary Lou (Lester) Beachy; eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren. Visitation, Sunday, June 26, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Monday, June 27, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Phil Swartzentruber and Gary Riley officiating. Burial in Amis Cemetery at Buckhorn. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.