Maxine Eash

Maxine Eash, 88, Buckhorn passed away Friday, June 17, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.  She was a member of the Bowlings Creek Mennonite Church.  She was the widow of the late Lloyd Eash and the daughter of the late Alvin and Cora Schrock Mast.  She was also preceded in death by son, Clifford Eash; brother, Earl Mast.  She is survived by son, Calvin (Mary) Eash; daughters, Diane (Dan) Stoltzfus, Cheryl (Gerry) Collett; brothers, Harvey (Grace) Mast, Floyd (Muriel) Mast; sisters, Carol Swartzentruber, Mary Lou (Lester) Beachy; eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren.  Visitation, Sunday, June 26, 6:00 - 9:00 PM.  Funeral Monday, June 27, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Phil Swartzentruber and Gary Riley officiating.  Burial in Amis Cemetery at Buckhorn.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

