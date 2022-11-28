Maxine Hudson

Maxine Hudson, age 68, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born May 5, 1954 in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Carlis and Eva (Allen) Hudson.-Maxine was a belvoed mother and a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church of Clayhole, KY. She was preceded also in death by her husband: Wayne Hudson and her brother: Robert Levi “Little Man” Hudson. Her sisters: Vada Hayes and Andrea Dennis Hudson. One beloved nephew: Arlin James “A.J.” Hudson. She is survived by her daughter: Evalea Hudson of Jackson, KY; Her son: Carlis Wayne (Tammy) Hudson of Jackson, KY. One sister: Edna (Greg) Bouchard of Campton, KY and one brother: Arlin (Carol) Hudson of Jackson, KY. Grandchildren: Nathan (Lisa) Strong and Alleah Rickelle Hudson.: Great grandchildren: Jiraiya Snapper Strong and Hunter Ray Burrows. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Donald Tapio officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Friday at 11:00 am until time of service.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.- Pallbearers: Carlis Wayne Hudson, Nathan Kyle Strong, Ryan Hayes, Dennis Kyle Bouchard, Snapper Lynn Strong, Travis Bolen, Shane Buffer, George Foster, Greg Rose.

