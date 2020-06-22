Maxline Combs, 94, Longs Creek passed away Friday, June 19, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was of the Baptist faith. She was the daughter of the late Pearl and Lydia Gilbert Stamper. She was also preceded in death by her children, Flossie Combs, Joyce Ann Combs, Golden Ferguson; her brothers and sisters, Willie Stamper, Wilson Stamper, Floyd Stamper, Loudemia Sebastian, Amanda James. She is survived by sons, Pearl Combs of Booneville, Gary Wayne Combs of Booneville; daughter, Pauline Deaton of Booneville; brother, John(Beulah) Stamper of Springboro, sister, Nola Dixon of Verona; sister-in-law, Flossie Stamper; six grandchildren, Karen Ferguson, William P. Ferguson, Joshua Ferguson, Randall Deaton, Marcia Adams, Misty Combs; twelve great grandchildren, Anthony Nardulii, James Hardesty, Michael Hardesty, Erin Hardesty, Alex Ferguson, Ariana Ferguson, Uriah Ferguson, Neveah Golden Ferguson, Aiden Deaton, Rosalia Deaton, Ashlynn Adams, Kaylynn Davis; two great great grandchildren, Cameron Hardesty, Meilani Hardesty; host of nephews and nieces. Funeral, Monday, June 22, 2PM with Phil Swartzentruber officiating. Burial in the Stamper Cemetery at Longs Creek. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Jun 22
Visitation
Monday, June 22, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 22
Service
Monday, June 22, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Baptist Health receives FCC grant for telehealth efforts in hospitals, physician offices
- ATTENTION: White House Clinics Employee Positive for COVID-19
- White House Clinics Announces Community Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 through testing
- 12 New Cases Confirmed in Jackson County AmongTwenty-one New COVID-19 Case Confirmed by CVDHD
- ATTENTION: McKee Medical Clinic Has a Confirmed Case of COVID-19
- Jackson Manor Celebrates Being COVID Free with Drive-by Parade
- U.S. Hits 2 Million Coronavirus Cases As Many States See A Surge Of Patients
- 191 New Confirmed Cases in KY on Wednesday --- Churches Reopen to 50% Capacity
- WATCH & SHARE COVID-19 Testing First Hand
- COVID-19 Testing in McKee on Wednesday June 10th
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Strawberry Fields Forever'
- Restaurants Permitted to Open Back Up On-Site Dining
- Lieutenant Governor Layout 5-Tenant Plan for Schools...
- The Long Version of a Tribute to the Hassells
- Wife of US Congressman Died Tuesday Night
- Riley Bush, Breathitt County HS…Is Living her Faith in a Unique Way
- Shouting From the Mountain-Top about Policing
- Breathitt County reports a new case of Covid-19
- Breathitt's William Long becomes Kentucky's first Internationally Recruited Football Prospect in the 2021-class
- Breathitt County has 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.