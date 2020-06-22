Maxline Combs

Maxline Combs, 94, Longs Creek passed away Friday, June 19, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was of the Baptist faith. She was the daughter of the late Pearl and Lydia Gilbert Stamper. She was also preceded in death by her children, Flossie Combs, Joyce Ann Combs, Golden Ferguson; her brothers and sisters, Willie Stamper, Wilson Stamper, Floyd Stamper, Loudemia Sebastian, Amanda James. She is survived by sons, Pearl Combs of Booneville, Gary Wayne Combs of Booneville; daughter, Pauline Deaton of Booneville; brother, John(Beulah) Stamper of Springboro, sister, Nola Dixon of Verona; sister-in-law, Flossie Stamper; six grandchildren, Karen Ferguson, William P. Ferguson, Joshua Ferguson, Randall Deaton, Marcia Adams, Misty Combs; twelve great grandchildren, Anthony Nardulii, James Hardesty, Michael Hardesty, Erin Hardesty, Alex Ferguson, Ariana Ferguson, Uriah Ferguson, Neveah Golden Ferguson, Aiden Deaton, Rosalia Deaton, Ashlynn Adams, Kaylynn Davis; two great great grandchildren, Cameron Hardesty, Meilani Hardesty; host of nephews and nieces. Funeral, Monday, June 22, 2PM with Phil Swartzentruber officiating. Burial in the Stamper Cemetery at Longs Creek. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jun 22
Visitation
Monday, June 22, 2020
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Jun 22
Service
Monday, June 22, 2020
3:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
