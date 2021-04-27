Where our local Mascots ranked
Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!
Who wins the championship amongst our local teams?
Jessica Learish with MaxPreps compiled a lit of the 50 most popular high school team nicknames ever ranked from number 50 to number one. While we don’t intend to provide the entire list, we thought it would be fun to clue you in on where some area teams ranked, mascot-wise.
Number one on the list is “Eagles.” According to Ms. Learish there are 1,756 programs having used the bird, the majestic eagle, for its high school athletic programs. For Seventh-District enthusiasts, Leslie County has this majestic symbol as a mascot.
We thought we would get that out of the way. There aren’t too many Eagle fans amongst our reader base.
In Kentucky, there are nine (9) schools which have “Colonel” for its mascot, but “Eagle” or “Golden Eagle” is still the most popular mascot in the Bluegrass.
Here’s where the mascots ranked for the schools for which we most often cheer across the country.
26. Bobcats
There have been 298 high schools with this feline moniker.
5. Wildcats
Mascot counts 1,085 programs that have chosen the Wildcats moniker.
2. Tigers
Weighing in with 1,440 schools, the tiger is the most popular big-cat mascot ever.
