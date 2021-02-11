May Smith, 64, Hazard passed away Sunday, February 7, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was the widow of the late Noah Smith and the daughter of the late V.C. and Bessie Sizemore White. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Casandra Jones; great granddaughter, Rylan Noble. She is survived by sons, Victor Colon(Priscilla), Noah Smith Jr.(Reva); daughter, Maranda Combs(Juvenal); bonus son, Bobby Combs; brothers, Jimmy White, Elige White, Henry White, Crusie White; sisters, Brenda Colwell, Billie Couch; grandchildren, Victoria(Joshton), Chandra(Brandon), Shauna(Chris), Dalston, Kodi(Matt), Alex, Victor, Noah Jr., Hayley, Madison, Juvenal Jr., Mariposa, Miah; great grandchildren, Rhyan, Rankin, Kyelan, Victor Allen, Ryst, Bryceton, Rainen; her person, Chandra Smith; special friends, Denver Couch, Regina Ritchie. Visitation, Saturday, February 13, 6:00-9:00PM. Funeral Sunday, February 14, 12:00PM with Donald Tapio officiating.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.