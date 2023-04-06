On Monday, April 3, 2023, Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas, and Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble signed a proclamation declaring April 2023, Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Latest News
- Mayor, Judge proclaim April 2023 Child Abuse Prevention Month
- HDA housing flood survivors
- JFD has push-in ceremony
- Breathitt County rocked by strong winds: Another round forecasted for tonight
- Breathitt Heritage Fair comes to an end, no fair this year
- Mayor, Judge proclaim April 2023 Child Abuse Prevention Month
- Early look at Breathitt County football and schedule
- Breathitt High's Zierer delivers Easter cards
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.