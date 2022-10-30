Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas attended the 2022 SOAR Summit that took place on Wednesday, October 19th, and Thursday, October 20th, in Pikeville at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The two-day event was filled with panelists, exhibits, and guest speakers highlighted by Congressman Hal Rogers and Governor Andy Beshear. Other keynote speakers were Gayle Manchin (ARC Federal Co-Chair); Kimberly McCain (SOAR Executive Board Chair); Colby Hall (SOAR Executive Director); Robert Schena (Chairman/CEO/Co-Founder Rajent Corporation); Ben Ledo (VP Enterprise Sales/Make My Move); and Mark Rembert (Director of Research and Knowledge/Center of Rural Innovation).
On attending the event, Mayor Thomas stated, “I was honored to represent the City of Jackson, Kentucky this week at the Soar Summit. This was a good opportunity to meet with several funding agencies and learn about many programs and services.”
The summit closed with a salute and standing ovation for the first responders who helped and assisted during this year’s severe flooding in eastern Kentucky.
The 2023 SOAR Summit is scheduled to be hosted in Corbin at the Corbin Arena. The date(s) are still to be determined.
SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) is a regional nonpartisan, nonprofit agency that was designed to aid with local projects, programs, and serve as an advocate for the 54 ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) mandated counties in eastern Kentucky. Its mission is to fill the gaps left by the decline of the coal industry and to work with local towns/cities and communities to achieve goals, economic stability, and overall improvement. SOAR places an emphasis on establishing reliable internet services (broadband); fosters entrepreneurship; aids small businesses; and drives innovation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.