Mazie Williams Jones, 81, Bays passed away Friday, May 20, at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was a retired Breathitt County school teacher. She was a member of the Middle Quicksand United Baptist Church. She was the widow of the late Arnold Jones and the daughter of the late Hershel and Edna Arnett Williams. She is also proceeded in death by brothers James Williams, Parker Williams, and Carl J. Williams, sister-in-law Christine Williams. She is survived by special nephews and niece, Bobby Shaun Thomas, Stephanie Thomas, Samuel Thomas, Johnathan Thomas; nieces, Patricia Williams, Phyllis Caldwell, Pamela Williams, Elizabeth Williams, Barbara (Johnny) Marlow; nephews, Walton (Sandy) Williams, Terry Wayne (Beverly) Williams, Anthony "Tony" Williams; special cousin, H.G. (Hilda) Williams; sisters-in-law, Alma Williams, Carol Sue Williams, Nora Williams; host of other nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. Funeral Tuesday, May 24, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Williams and Hirley Smith Jr. officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers; Bobby Shaun Thomas, H. G. Williams, Greg Wilson, Joshua Combs, Walter Wilson, Frankie Turner. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangments.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.