Mitch McConnell's recognition of the Biden victory today was as crucial to ensuring a nation governed by the people as anything the Framers did in Philadelphia. Wesley Oiver, Professor of Law, Duquesne University
In a story broken by multiple news outlets across America yesterday, including our digital news staff which had the story online almost as fast as anyone, Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell conceded Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the President and Vice-President Elects. At the end of his speech on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, extolling the accomplishments of the Trump Administration, Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell included the below among his remarks:
“The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell said. He additionally said he wanted to “congratulate the President-elect Joe Biden” and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Noting Harris’ historic win as the first female vice-president, McConnell said, “beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice-president for the very first time.” This is largely seen as a pivotal moment in the peaceful transferral of power from the sitting president to the president-elect.
Following Monday’s Electoral College vote, Republican lawmakers have slowly started to accept Biden as president-elect. Some lawmakers said they wanted to wait for Congress to certify the Electoral College results on Jan. 6.
The newspaper contact Professor of Law at Duquesne University, Wesley Oliver, about the importance of McConnell’s remarks. He told the Times-Voice, “Mitch McConnell's recognition of the Biden victory today was as crucial to ensuring a nation governed by the people as anything the Framers did in Philadelphia.”
We asked Professor Oliver about the likelihood anything could happen the 6th which would overthrow the Electoral College’s vote certified Monday. He told the newspaper, “Congress HAS previously overturned the electoral college. Congress established the Election Commission in 1877 to resolve questions of fraud in the 1876 election.”
Oliver continued, “The electoral college had given Tilden the win, but there were claims of fraud in Louisiana, Florida, and South Carolina. So in resolving the disputed ballots, it was a Congressionally appointed commission that reversed the electoral college by awarding disputed ballots to Rutherford B. Hayes, the Republican, whose party, not-so-coincidentally, controlled both houses and therefore had a majority in the commission."
