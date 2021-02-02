McConnell takes swipe at Georgia Republican

Many believe comments directed toward Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
“Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country.” MitchMcConnell
"Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday after questions about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality," McConnell said.
While he didn’t mention her by name, it was abundantly clear, particularly taken in context, that he was referencing Georgia’s Majorie Taylor Greene. Greene has come under fire particularly for purportedly supporting QAnon conspiracy theories which some feel led to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the nation’s capitol.
As before stated in this very publication, Kentucky’s most powerful political figure, perhaps in the commonwealth’s history, isn’t known for fast and loose commentary. The master legal tactician and self-proclaimed “Grim Reaper” was chief among President Trump’s supporters in the Senate chamber while he was in office. Trump’s leaving office appears to have changed the equation.
McConnell said of the freshman congressman’s espoused conspiratorial commentary, ”This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.” Marjorie Taylor Greene hardly took the Kentucky senator’s comments in the prostrate position.
Instead, she chose the 21st-century’s preferred filed of battle to air this laundry. Greene posted on Twitter that, "The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country.” Some believed this effort was well played.
Greene came under scrutiny over remarks she has previously made to include ones suggesting school shootings in both Connecticut and Parkland (FA) were staged. She chased one school shooting survivor down a sidewalk hurling insults and provocative commentary his way in spite of his being a high school student having gone through tremendous strife and trauma, which she denied having happened in the first place. All of this was published to social media platforms, Twitter included, and seen and shared thousands and thousands of times.
These comments from McConnell, who serves in a different chamber of congress than Greene, came on the heels of a resolution being filed seeking to have Greene removed from serving on either the House Education & Labor Committee or the House Budget Committee, two committees to which she has been promoted by her GOP house caucus.
The Rules Committee is set to consider the resolution on Wednesday of this week. Greene expresses the belief she is being attacked in part because of her support for former President Donald Trump.