U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will be in Frankfort on Monday, August 29th to visit the Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) Operations Center. Following the closed-press briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and KYEM, Senator McConnell will host a press availability to discuss the flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky.
Earlier this month, Senator McConnell traveled throughout Eastern Kentucky – Pikeville, Neon, Leburn, Wayland, Chavies, Lost Creek, Whitesburg, Hazard, Hindman – to discuss recovery efforts and meet with flood victims, the Kentucky National Guard, volunteers, first responders, and state and local officials. After hearing concerns from Eastern Kentucky families and local officials during the visits, Senator McConnell contacted the FEMA Administrator again to encourage expedited assistance for Kentuckians impacted by flooding.
Senator McConnell has maintained contact with local, state, and federal officials to coordinate and provide aid. Additionally, he launched his portal for natural disaster relief resources on his website www.mcconnell.senate.gov
