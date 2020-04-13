McKinely Haddix

McKinley Haddix, Jr., age 79, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born March 24, 1941, in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late McKinley and Bessie (Robinson) Haddix, Sr.-He was preceded in death by two grandsons: Dylan Scott Shepherd and Timothy Shepherd. -Four sisters: Opal Frazier, Polly Thorpe, Effie Oaks, Mary Jordan.-Four brothers: Earl Haddix, Reed Haddix, Dewey Haddix, and Donnie Ray Haddix.- One great-granddaughter: Kayleann Carroll.- He was a former mechanic and auto salesman.-He is survived by his wife: Barbara (Miller) Haddix of Jackson, KY.-One daughter: Shirlee Kaye (Michael) Shepherd of Jackson, KY.-Two sons: Bill (Becky)Haddix of Jackson, KY.-Stephen (Christi) Tolson of Falmouth, KY.-Three sisters: Lizzie Thorpe of Jackson, KY. Sally Hounshell of Beattyville, KY.- Lillie Haddix of Knox, IN.-One granddaughter: Jessica Leann (Josh) Carroll.-Five grandsons: Daniel Haddix, Josh Shepherd, Aaron Shepherd. Andrew Tolson, Tyler Tolson.-Five great-grandchildren: Stormy Haddix, Autumn Haddix, Jacey Shepherd, Jacoby Shepherd, Jordan Shepherd.-Due to COVID-19 mandates: private visitation and private graveside services at the Robinson Cemetery, Quicksand Road, Jackson, KY. with David Haddix officiating.–Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of McKinely Haddix as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

Tags

Recommended for you