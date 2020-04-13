McKinely Haddix

McKinley Haddix, Jr., age 79, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born March 24, 1941, in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late McKinley and Bessie (Robinson) Haddix, Sr.-He was preceded in death by two grandsons: Dylan Scott Shepherd and Timothy Shepherd. -Four sisters: Opal Frazier, Polly Thorpe, Effie Oaks, Mary Jordan.-Four brothers: Earl Haddix, Reed Haddix, Dewey Haddix, and Donnie Ray Haddix.- One great-granddaughter: Kayleann Carroll.- He was a former mechanic and auto salesman.-He is survived by his wife: Barbara (Miller) Haddix of Jackson, KY.-One daughter: Shirlee Kaye (Michael) Shepherd of Jackson, KY.-Two sons: Bill (Becky)Haddix of Jackson, KY.-Stephen (Christi) Tolson of Falmouth, KY.-Three sisters: Lizzie Thorpe of Jackson, KY. Sally Hounshell of Beattyville, KY.- Lillie Haddix of Knox, IN.-One granddaughter: Jessica Leann (Josh) Carroll.-Five grandsons: Daniel Haddix, Josh Shepherd, Aaron Shepherd. Andrew Tolson, Tyler Tolson.-Five great-grandchildren: Stormy Haddix, Autumn Haddix, Jacey Shepherd, Jacoby Shepherd, Jordan Shepherd.-Due to COVID-19 mandates: private visitation and private graveside services at the Robinson Cemetery, Quicksand Road, Jackson, KY. with David Haddix officiating.–Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Funding increased for Southeast Kentucky Downtown Business Stimulus Fund
- COVID-19 Update for Clay, Jackson, and Rockcastle County
- Knox County has second confirmed case of Covid-19
- Fund aims to provide relief for small businesses
- Mitchell addresses Governor's orders concerning Easter gatherings
- 34 New Cases of COVID-19 Cases for Jackson County (41 Total Cases)
- Senator delivers sanitizer
- 3 New COVID-19 Cases for Jackson and 2 new cases for Rockcastle County
- Is Bell Co. prepared for virus outbreak?
- ARH Modifies Hospital Visitation Restrictions
Latest News
Most Popular
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.