McKinley Boggs, age 81, of Newport, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his residence in Newport, KY.-He was born January 7, 1942, in Harrison, OH, and was the son of the late George and Rosie Boggs. He is survived by his wife: Verda Spicer Boggs of Newport, KY.- His sons: William (Debbie) Boggs and Samuel James (Kathy) Boggs of Covington, KY.- A sister: Virginia Hamlin of OH; His brother: Merlin (Lois) Boggs of IN.-Ten grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Faye Edison officiating.-Burial in the Stamper-Spicer-Turner Cemetery at Canoe, KY.- Visitation will be Friday at 11:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures taken due to COVID.
