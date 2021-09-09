McKinley Fugate, age 77, of Barwick, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his residence in Barwick, KY.-He was born July 16, 1944, at Barwick, KY, and was the son of the late Euroy and Maudie Neace Fugate.-Preceded also in death by his brother: Troy Fugate.-He is survived by his wife: Sallie Belle Stidham Fugate of Barwick, KY.-Daughters: Susie Noble, Margrett Thomas and Violet White of Barwick, KY; Alice Caudill of Booneville, KY; Christine White of Altro, KY.–His sons: James Baker, Wayne Baker and Lloyd Dean Baker of Barwick, KY.-His sisters: Della Mae Callenbauch of Scottsburg, IN and Vernie Farler of Barwick, KY.-His brothers: Tunis Fugate and Lushin Fugate of Austin, IN.-Nineteen grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren which include two special great grandsons: Andrew Noble and Korbyn Morris.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Barwick Community Center at Barwick, KY with Danny Oliver officiating.-Burial in the Stidham Cemetery at Barwick, KY.-Visitation will begin on Friday at 11:00 am at the Community Center until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
