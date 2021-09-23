Four (4) locals indicted for illicitly receiving benefits
Combs, Collins, Gwin, and Hurley facing class D felony
A citizen can get into considerable trouble lying to a government agency to obtain benefits for which the person isn’t entitled. There are four new locals who have just discovered this.
Lydia Combs, Donna Collins, Arnold Gwin, and Roxanne Hurley were all indicted this month for making false statements or misrepresenting circumstances in order to receive benefits over $500.00. The matter drew some big-wig attention to our county.
The witness listed on all four indictments is a “Thomas Bartley.” According to the indictments, Inspector Bailey testified before the Breathitt County Grand Jury in all four presentments. Inspector Bartley is with the Inspector General’s Office in the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Two of the defendants were accused of accepting $4,996.00 more in benefits than to which they were entitled (Gwin and Hurley), one was accused of pocketing $10,748.36 (Collins) more that to what she was entitled, and one allegedly got away with some $50,770.45 of ill-gotten gain.
All of the amounts are class D felonies in Kentucky. People convicted of class D felonies in Kentucky face one to five (1-5) years imprisonment.
All of the indictments, outside of the amounts, were similarly worded. In all four, it is alleged the defendant knowingly and unlawfully committed welfare fraud by failing to report the person’s “correct household composition, with the intent to defraud…”
The statute in question may be found in KRS §194A.505(1)(2). According to that statute, “No person shall, with intent to defraud, knowing make a false statement or misrepresentation or by other means fail to disclose a material fact used in determining the person’s qualification to receive benefits under any assistance program.”
The same statute, under (2) makes it equally violative for a person, “…with the intent to defraud, [to] fail to report a change in the factors affecting the person’s eligibility for benefits.”
This investigation is being conducted by the Inspector General’s Office. We were able to contact Inspector Bartley seeking comment about these four cases.
Inspector Bailey told the Times-Voice he wasn’t at liberty to comment on pending cases but he referred us to an office which he claimed might provide either written or verbal comment. Inspector Bailey told the paper the office might send us a written statement about the cases.
As of our going to press with this edition, we have not received any such written or even oral correspondence. Follow this story on our digital newspaper as any subsequently received statement will be therein included.
The paper would remind readers that people are presumed innocent of pending charges at all critical stages of the trial process until a jury retires with court instruction to consider its verdict or until the jury trial is waived and the accused enters a plea of guilty or no contest. The presumption of innocence remains with defendants until a trial can be convened and the government carries the burden of proof, through the presentation of evidence, that a person committed an offense beyond a reasonable doubt.
These charges, now pending, are accusations. These defendants have the right to confront their accusers and can’t be made to testify in the matter. A person’s refusal to testify can not give rise to an inference the accused must be guilty or they would have taken the witness stand to refute the charges.