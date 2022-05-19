Melissa Garrison

Melissa Ann Spicer-Garrison, age 51, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Univerity of Kentucky in Lexington, KY.-She was born May 21, 1970, in Pontiac, MI, and was preceded in death by her mother: Mary Ann Salyers Spicer.-She is survived by her husband: David Garrison of Jackson, KY.-Her father: Cecil Spicer of Jackson, KY. -Daughter: Nicole Spicer of Jackson, KY.-Son: Scott (Ashton) Spicer of Richmond, KY.-Sister: Donna (Clint) Patton of California, KY.-Special Friend: Glenda Locke.-Special Niece: Kenzie Prater.- Her Special Work Family of KY River Medical Center.- Three grandchildren: Aries Spicer, Cullen Spicer, and Kennedy Spicer.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:30 pm with George Dana Spicer officiating.-Burial in the Spicer, Shouse, Turner Cemetery, Town Hill Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Precautions are still to be observed due to continued COVID.
