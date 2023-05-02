Melissa Lee Campbell Back, age 57, of Rousseau, KY passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at her residence. She was born March 11, 1966 at Portsmouth, KY and was the daughter of the late Herman and Ersie Mae Noble Wagers. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Lester Wagers and Earl Wagers. She is survived by her husband: Delmar Back of Rousseau, KY. Her son: Jesse (Jessica) Wagers of Hardshell, KY; Her daughters: Michelle Wagers of Clay City, KY and Angela Neace of Clayhole, KY. Her sisters: Wilma Wagers (Tim) of Jackson and Joyce Sword of Pikeville, KY. Brothers: Carter Wagers of Clayhole, KY and Ralph (Debra) Wagers of Rousseau, KY. Five grandchildren: Amanda Neace, Frank Neace, Hailey Wagers, Mikyra Caudill and Ayden Rose. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Wagers Family Cemetery, Riley Branch Road, Clayhole, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
