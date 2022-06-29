The faculty and staff of Breathitt High School would like to give a shout out to Marvin Tanner Melton, a 2022 BHS Graduate. Tanner is a scholarship winner from the Kentucky Directors of Pupil Personnel, District 12. He was awarded a $500 scholarship. When asked how he felt about this accomplishment Tanner stated, “I’m very grateful and honored to have received the DPP Perfect Attendance Scholarship for Region 12. I’ve always strived to have high attendance throughout my primary schooling. It is vitally important for students to be in class regularly in order to obtain all the valuable information that teachers provide during their lectures, to stay on track with their assignments, and to set a good example for others. Due to COVID-19, virtual learning was an even greater test of my integrity. I made it a priority to log on each day to show my teachers that I was dedicated to my education. Again, I’m immensely appreciative to have been selected for this award and prize. Last, I’d like to say thank you to God, my family, past and recent teachers, and everyone else who pushed me to attend at a very high rate. Your education is important and will take you far in whatever you do!” Tanner plans to attend Midway University and University of Kentucky to earn a degree in Biomedical Engineering.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.