The faculty and staff of Breathitt High School would like to give a shout out to Marvin Tanner Melton, a 2022  BHS Graduate.  Tanner is a scholarship winner from the Kentucky Directors of Pupil Personnel, District 12. He was awarded a $500 scholarship.  When asked how he felt about this accomplishment Tanner stated, “I’m very grateful and honored to have received the DPP Perfect Attendance Scholarship for Region 12. I’ve always strived to have high attendance throughout my primary schooling. It is vitally important for students to be in class regularly in order to obtain all the valuable information that teachers provide during their lectures, to stay on track with their assignments, and to set a good example for others. Due to COVID-19, virtual learning was an even greater test of my integrity. I made it a priority to log on each day to show my teachers that I was dedicated to my education. Again, I’m immensely appreciative to have been selected for this award and prize. Last, I’d like to say thank you to God, my family, past and recent teachers, and everyone else who pushed me to attend at a very high rate. Your education is important and will take you far in whatever you do!”  Tanner plans to attend Midway University and University of Kentucky to earn a degree in Biomedical Engineering. 

