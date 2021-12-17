Melvin Childers Jr.

Melvin Childers, Jr. age 54, of Campton, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his residence in Campton, KY.-He was born July 6, 1967, in Campton, KY, and was the son of the late Melvin Childers and Pauline Hurt Childers- He was preceded in death also by sisters: Faye Childers, Ruby Campbell, and Christine Childers.-Brothers: Woodrow Childers and Steve Childers.-He is survived by his wife: Sherry H. Childers of Campton, KY.-His daughter: Christina H. Childers of Campton, KY.- Son: Bradley T. Childers of Campton, KY.- Sisters: Beverly (John) Hall of Hazel Green, Ky and Irene Clemons of Jackson, KY.-His mother in law: Dessie Haddix of Campton, KY.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Tom Lorimer officiating.-Burial in the Howard Cemetery, Southfork Road, Wilstacy, KY.-Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm at the funeral home.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.

