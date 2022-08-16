As many people in Eastern Kentucky face a long road ahead following the flood, mental health professionals are reminding everyone to value children’s mental health as well.
Many might say the stressors kids of Eastern Kentucky face are only getting worse.
“The four or five years with COVID, vaccines, with masks and now with flooding, there’s a lot of unknowns for our children right now,” said James Fugate, Robinson Elementary School Principal.
With school starting for many Eastern Kentucky students, healthcare professionals said it is a crucial time to focus on kids’ mental health.
“Children manifest anxiety and other concerns in a very different way than we do as adults,” said Scott Lockard, public health director for the Kentucky River District Health Department.
Catching these changes early on can prevent stress or trauma from getting worse and may even save their life.
”If you’re seeing more talking back or more door slamming or just engaging in reckless behavior in the home or outside of the home, to kind of stop and think if maybe anxiety or depression could be driving that,” said Dr. Alissa C. Briggs, psychologist with the University of Kentucky Division of Adolescent Medicine.
Dr. Briggs said, although it can be an adjustment for some students, school can provide a sense of routine and normalcy to kids who have experienced trauma.
“Really, the last thing we want to do for those kids is keep them home, because that just reinforces the anxiety,” she said. “It tells the anxiety, ‘you know what, you’re right, it’s a scary place, we better stay home.”
Lockard added even if your child is not acting differently, it is still important to check in.
“Pay attention to that child that seems to be handling everything perfectly,” said Lockard. “Sometimes they need to talk too, but they feel like for whatever reason, they can’t say, ‘oh I need to talk about this,’ because its a sign of weakness.”
Lockard said ensuring kids have someone to talk to about their feelings and offering them the resources they need is very important.
“This is all about building resilience in our children and helping them to realize that whatever we experience, that they’re gonna have a network of individuals that care about them, that provide them support, and that it’s gonna be okay,” Lockard added.
If you are seeking mental health resources for your children, you can connect with their school’s guidance counselor or reach out to any of the organizations listed below:
