Miccah Alexander Southwood, 22, passed away Friday, February 12 in Jackson KY. Alex was born March 22, 1998 in Hazard KY to Sherri Allmond Southwood Pitts (Greg) and Victor Southwood (Melissa), and one very special second mother, Teresa Smith. He was an employee of Liberty Management. He was proceeded in death by paternal grandparents Ira and Ina Mae Southwood; grandmother, Karen Pitts; maternal great-grandparents, Jesse J. Neace and Ollie Mae Neace Campbell; one special aunt, Tina Southwood. He is survived by his parents, Sherri Allmond Southwood Pitts (Greg) and Victor Southwood (Melissa); fiance, Kristi Sparks, maternal grandparents, Paul Michael Allmond and Betty Allmond; two sons, Ryder Hunner Southwood, Colson Ford Sparks; three daughters, Kylea Ann, Alexys Rachelle, McKenna Raelenn; five brothers, Brady Southwood, Joseph Southwood, Cory Pitts, Drake O'Malley (Brittany), Jason Spencer; five sisters, Paige Noble (Kasey), Katelyn Collins, Reva Smith, Avery Smith, Isabella Smith; four special aunts, Kristen Noble, Phyllis Johnson, Maudie Smith, Kristy Rife; two uncles, Joey Southwood (Bonnie Massraf), JR Southwood (Brenda Shouse); one very special niece, Ally Alexis Noble. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, special friends, and all of his co-workers at Liberty Management. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 16 at 6:00 PM with special singing beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 17 at 11:00 AM with David Fletcher officiating. Burial will be held at the Pitts Cemetery in Jackson, KY.
