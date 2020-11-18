Michael B. Jordan, a 33-year-old actor, is one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors and keeps his love life under wraps. His Sexiest Man Alive win comes on the heels of musician John Legend’s recent reign.
After working at a young age as a child model, Jordan wowed critics in the small but important role of Wallace in the HBO crime drama "The Wire." He went on to join the cast of the ABC soap "All My Children" in 2003 — replacing his future "Black Panther" co-star, the late Chadwick Boseman.
Jordan played quarterback Vince Howard in the NBC drama "Friday Night Lights," and earned more critical raves portraying shooting victim Oscar Grant in the 2013 biographical drama "Fruitvale Station."
By 2015, the brawny actor was starring in one action movie after another, playing Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, in Marvel's "Fantastic Four," and then Adonis "Donnie" Creed, the son of boxer Apollo Creed, in the "Rocky" sequel "Creed."
