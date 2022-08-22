Michael Coomer

Michael “Homer” Lynn Coomer, age 58, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at his residence in Jackson, KY. He was born January 24, 1964 in Campton, KY and was the son of the late Arthur Coomer and Lorene Gaddis Coomer.-He was preceded also in death by a brother: James W. Coomer.-His sister: Wanda Louise Coomer Lemaster.-Brothers in law: James D. Oaks and Darrell Fouch.-He is survived by a daughter: Cheyanne Salyers (Dart Combs) of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Deborah Oaks, Donna (Willard) Robinson, Jennifer Fouch and Janie (Tommy) Collins all of Jackson, KY. Brothers: Arthur Coomer, Jr and Maxie Coomer of Jackson, KY.-Grandchildren: Palyn Burton and Emma Jane Combs. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the J.D. Oaks Family Cemetery, Lick Branch Road, Armory Drive, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

