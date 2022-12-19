Michael Dean Southers, age 61, of Campton, KY passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was born August 7, 1961 in Jackson, KY and was the son of the late Edward Ray and Edith Irene Morris Southers. Preceded also in death by brothers: James Thomas Southers and Larry Edward Southers.-He is survived by his wife: Judy Vires Southers of Campton, KY.- Daughter: Amanda (Kyle) Hays of Jackson, KY. Sister: Teresa (Dennis) Moore of Jackson, KY.-Granddaughters: Chasity Hays of Jackson, KY; Niece: Faith Moore and nephew: Layne Gibson.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Carl McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Southers Family Cemetery, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
