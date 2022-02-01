Michael Douglas Herald, age 28, of Gordon Hill, Corbin, KY, passed away on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born On December 17th, 1993 to Teresa Leigh Herald-Caudill and Michael Douglas Herald. He is preceded in death by his mother and a special family friend, Ardella Shouse.- He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Sharon Caudill; Paternal grandparents: Bill and Sandra Herald; His father, Michael Douglas Herald; His Fiancee, Lyndsie Johnson; Sister, Samantha P. Fugate; Baby sister, Paris Herald; Brother, Shelby Epperson (Ashley and family); Baby brother; Jeramiah Herald; Two brothers in law, Austin Fugate and Christopher Johnson; Nephew: Benjamin Fugate; Mother-in-law; Brandie Crabtree (Michael); Father-in-law, Chris Johnson (Stephanie); Five aunts, Shannon Herald, Michelle Combs, Audra Caudill-Tallman, Joeline Aranyos, Tammy Donaldson; Two special cousins: Heather Combs (and family) and Amanda Clemons (and family); Special family friends, Dylan Spencer, April Brewer, Acacia Spencer, Brittany Mullins, and Dillon Allen; as well as many other beloved cousins, family members, and friends to mourn his passing. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at Deaton Funeral Home in Jackson, Kentucky. The funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm with Chris Turner officiating.- Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.