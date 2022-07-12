Michael Lee Combs, age 73, of Houston, KY passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY.- He was born January 18, 1949, in Hamilton, OH, and was the son of the late Harlan and Betty Barnes Combs.-He was preceded also in death by brothers: Donald Combs and Robert Combs.-His sister: Cindy Riley.-He is survived by two sons: Walter (Sarah) Combs of Houston, KY; Jerry (Sharalynn) Combs of Jackson, KY.-His sister: Pam Campbell of Hamilton, OH.-Four grandchildren: Waylon Combs, Christian Combs, Mason Combs, Martin Combs.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Armon Nichols officiating.-Burial in the Turner Family Cemetery, Short Fork Road, Houston, KY.- Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
