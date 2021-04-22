Michael Len Salyers, age 57, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born January 29, 1964, at Ary, KY, and was the son of the late Willard and Marie Potter Salyers.-He is survived by wife: Cathy Salyers of Jackson, KY.-Daughter: Adryona Salyers of Jackson, KY.-Sons: Josh Salyers of Pittsburg, PA and Nick Salyers of Jackson, KY.-Brother: Doug Salyers of Jackson, KY.-Father-in-law: Jasper Johnson of Jackson, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Adam Feltner officaiting.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID19 regulations to be observed.

