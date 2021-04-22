Michael Len Salyers, age 57, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born January 29, 1964, at Ary, KY, and was the son of the late Willard and Marie Potter Salyers.-He is survived by wife: Cathy Salyers of Jackson, KY.-Daughter: Adryona Salyers of Jackson, KY.-Sons: Josh Salyers of Pittsburg, PA and Nick Salyers of Jackson, KY.-Brother: Doug Salyers of Jackson, KY.-Father-in-law: Jasper Johnson of Jackson, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Adam Feltner officaiting.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID19 regulations to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
- Superintendent Wasson Shares Message Regarding New Covid Cases in Students
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
Latest News
- Michael Len Salyers
- Millie Ruth Noble
- Good Thursday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (April 22, 2021)
- Mother of deceased upset with grand jury’s return
- FEMA Issues Public Notice for 45 Kentucky Counties
- Good Wednesday Morning Jackson, Print Edition Hits Newsstands this Evening!
- Krogers in Jackson?
- Wesley Sponsors New Bill
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother of deceased upset with grand jury’s return
- A Woman’s Text to Mom Nets Felony Drug Charges
- Breaking News: Associated Press Publishes 2020 Kentucky High School All-State Football Team
- Jackson, Kentucky Adds Two State Championships
- FEMA Issues Public Notice for 45 Kentucky Counties
- Linda Gail King
- The Long Version...(of Bill Atwood)
- Jack Combs
- Michael Len Salyers
- Krogers in Jackson?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.