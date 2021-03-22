Michael McIntosh, age 53, of Ezel, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born November 1, 1967, at Campton, KY, and was the son of the late Oscar and Millie Watts McIntosh.-He was preceded in death also by sisters: Irene Turner and Mary Jo McIntosh.-Brothers: Oscar Dewey McIntosh, Jerry McIntosh, Ernest McIntosh, G.C. McIntosh, and Oscar McIntosh, Jr.-He is survived by daughters: Jessica (Wiley) Hudson of Jackson, KY.-Brittany (Jacob) Johnston of McKee, KY- Son: Tyler McIntosh of Canton, GA.- Five sisters: Debbie McIntosh and Patricia (Jimmy) Campbell of Jackson, KY; Christine (Larry) Combs and Martha (Roger B.) Turner of Beattyville, KY.-Drucie Nix of Hazard, KY.- One brother: Arnold (Pearl) McIntosh of IN.-Grandchildren: Addison Michael, McKenna Jo-Lynn, and Maeliy Marie.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Carl McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the McIntosh Cemetery, Johnson Fork Road, Vancleve, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
