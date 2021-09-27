Michael O’ Malley, age 44, of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday September 23, 2021 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky
Michael was born July 19, 1977 to Janet Fugate Stamper and the late Harlan Stamper. He was an employee for RJ Corman for 26 years.
Michael is survived by his wife Tamara McDaniel O’ Malley of Jackson, Kentucky, Mother; Janet Fugate Stamper of Jackson, Kentucky, One Son; Michael Drake(Brittany) O’ Malley of Jackson, Kentucky, One Daughter; Laiken Danielle O’ Malley of Jackson, Kentucky, One Sister; Sandy(Steve) Broerman of Ohio, One Brother; John Paul Stamper of Jackson, Kentucky, Nephew; Michael Broerman of Ohio, Grandson; Michael Alexander O’ Malley, Mother-In-Law; Loretta Campbell, Father- In- Law; Sam Campbell, Sister-In-Law; Samantha Campbell, Fur Babies; Nalla, Pel, Oreo, Special Friends; Chris(Christy) Sizemore, Patty McIntosh, Friends and all Co-workers at RJ Corman Railroad to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday September 26, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky, with Krouc Noble officiating. Visitation will be conducted on Saturday September 25, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel. Michael will be laid to rest in Nanny’s Landing in Buzzard Fork, Jackson, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as pallbearers.
