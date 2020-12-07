Michael Trent, age 64, of Peggs Fork Road, Campton, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his residence.-He was born December 6, 1955, at Simpson, KY and was preceded in death by mother: Imogene Flinchum, and father: Henry Trent.-He also was preceded in death by sister and brother in law: Connie and Adam Campbell.- He is survived by one daughter: Angel (Chuck) Noble of Jackson, KY.-Son: Michael (Paula) Trent of Jackson, KY.-Four sisters: Linda Sue (Charles) Campbell of Vancleve, KY.-Martha (Kenneth) Noble of Jackson, KY; Sharon (Ollie) Vires of Jackson, KY; Louise (Paul) Elam of Hazel Green, KY.-Two brothers: Wayne (Anna Mae) Trent and Kenneth (Jackie) Trent of Lawrenceburg, KY.- Three grandchildren: Indiann Noble, Olivia Trent, Sophia Trent.-A special great- great Niece: Campbell Oliver.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Due to COVID-19 regulations all services were private and were held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Kentucky Readies for Distribution of the first doses of Covid 19 Vaccine
- Weekly Covid Numbers for the First Week of December, 2020
- Weekly Covid Numbers for the First Week of December, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update December 2, 2020
- Latest Covid Update from Ky River Dist. Health Dept.
- Please Be Considerate of Those on WIC
- Just a reminder from KRDHD......
- Vaccines on the Horizon bring hope that Covid 19 may soon be controllable
- Latest Covid Update from Ky River Dist. Health Dept.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Apple Market Robbed, Jackson Man Faces Serious Felony Charges
- Ronnie Morris
- Breathitt, Kings of District 7
- Jacqueline Goad
- What Say You About Dominion Voting Systems?
- What Say You, Jackson...about the 5-year old ordered out of the car who was tragically killed?
- Breaking Story: Alabama's Mo Brooks to Challenge Electoral College Votes
- What Say You about the Utah Monolith?
- Ryan Deaton
- Certified as of December 1, 2020?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.