Michael Trent

Michael Trent, age 64, of Peggs Fork Road, Campton, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his residence.-He was born December 6, 1955, at Simpson, KY and was preceded in death by mother: Imogene Flinchum, and father: Henry Trent.-He also was preceded in death by sister and brother in law: Connie and Adam Campbell.- He is survived by one daughter: Angel (Chuck) Noble of Jackson, KY.-Son: Michael (Paula) Trent of Jackson, KY.-Four sisters: Linda Sue (Charles) Campbell of Vancleve, KY.-Martha (Kenneth) Noble of Jackson, KY; Sharon (Ollie) Vires of Jackson, KY; Louise (Paul) Elam of Hazel Green, KY.-Two brothers: Wayne (Anna Mae) Trent and Kenneth (Jackie) Trent of Lawrenceburg, KY.- Three grandchildren: Indiann Noble, Olivia Trent, Sophia Trent.-A special great- great Niece: Campbell Oliver.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Due to COVID-19 regulations all services were private and were held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends

