Michelle Campbell

Michelle Lee Campbell, 44, Lost Creek passed away Wednesday, June 2, at her residence. She was the granddaughter of the late Monroe and Ibbie Combs and Hurdis and Dora Allen. Michelle was a homemaker and loved spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her father, Beecher Combs; her mother, Nancy (Carl) Williams;
two sons, Bailey Campbell, Chance Campbell; one brother, Eddie Wayne (Robin) Combs; one sister, Patricia (Bobby) Combs. Funeral Saturday, June 5, 12:00 PM at the
Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Amos Hamblin, Eldon Miller, Lyndon Barger officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial to follow in the Combs Cemetery
in Ary, KY. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
