Mickey Marlene Clemons, age 57, of Hwy 30 West, Booneville, KY passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born June 9, 1964, in Cleveland, OH, and was the daughter of the late John Butler and Sandra Kay Baugh Butler.- She was preceded also in death by her son: Ernest Lee Clemons. and her brothers: John Carl Butler and Jeff Hunter.-Survivors are her daughters: Angela Reaves of Booneville, KY and Brandi Clemons of Vancleve, KY.- Brothers: Kevin Sisk, Robert Butler, Johnny Hunter of IN and Vernon Butler of FL.- A special sister: Marsha Allen of IN.-Grandchildren: Kaylee Clemons, Hailey Clemons, James Clemons, Mariah Clemons, Aimee Clemons, Clarence Reaves, Jr, Jasmine Reaves, Xavier Reaves.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Johnson officiating.-Burial in the Ben Smith Cemetery, Southfork Road, Portsmouth, KY.- Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
