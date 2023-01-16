Mildred Ann Bailey, age 57, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born August 12, 1965 in Campton, KY and was the daughter of the late Tommy and Hester Crank Spicer. She was preceded also in death by her husband: Roland Eugene “Gene” Bailey and a brother: Tommy Spicer, Jr. She is survived by daughters: Betty (Todd) Pennington and Hester Marlena Bailey (Paul) Watts both of Jackson, KY; Son: Roland Eugene (Natasha) Bailey, Jr of Jackson, KY. Sisters: Kathy Spicer of Campton, KY and Joana Spicer and Patty Spicer both of Jackson, KY. Grandchildren: Michael Pennington, Catlin Pennington, Tony Bailey, Natasha Ann Bailey-Watts. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Hollon officiating. Burial in the Bailey Cemetery, Roark Mountain, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
