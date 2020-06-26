The Soon to Be Freshman Doesn’t Look to be Slowing Any While Dominating the U.S. Golf-West Virginia "Spring Tour"…
This past October, the 2nd to be exact, Weston Miller became the first ever student from Breathitt County High School to qualify for the KHSAA Golf State Championship. While Weston missed the cut in his inaugural foray into the all-important event, it really doesn’t matter. After all, he was only in 8th-grade.
Weston has four more years upcoming to win that Championship and bring it home to Breathitt County High School and the Jackson, Kentucky community. The way he’s played on the West Virginia Spring Tour, I wouldn’t bet much against him.
How many 8th-graders have ever made the KHSAA Championship field anyway? We would submit the number would be low.
Weston has been tearing it up on the U.S. Golf-West Virginia Spring Tour. The Spring Tour concludes this coming weekend in Huntington, W.Va.
Over the previous weekend, in the tour’s second to last event, Weston was the medalist, shooting a 74, for the victory in the one-day event. Weston is the current leader in the Spring Tour's Player of the Year point-standings. His lead is a commanding one. That Tour might consider inscribing the Player of the Year trophy, right now.
Weston is the son of Terry and Beth Miller of Breathitt County. Terry, Weston’s father, is also his golf coach.
In 2019, Weston Miller, who was interviewed for an article which appeared on the Breathitt School Board’s website told the interviewer he got his start playing golf at the Sugar Camp Golf Course. He said his dad, Terry, started working with Weston when Weston was only 3-years old.
Weston even had his own little set of clubs tailored to fit him. Weston told the interviewer that his dad and he have sort of done the golf thing ever since.
The “golf thing” is going swimmingly. Weston continues to dominate the competition in every event he enters.
Good luck to Weston Miller this coming weekend in Huntington and particularly as he enters 9th grade this coming Fall. All of us in the Breathitt County community are mighty proud of you, your play, and all of your achievements, both on and off the golf course.
