Breathitt High School would like to congratulate Weston Miller on being chosen as the Kentucky River Golf Conference Player of the Year for 2022.
In the Kentucky River Golf conference, schools included in the conference usually have 9-hole matches at different golf courses. During the events Weston attended, there were anywhere from three to five teams. He played very well in these matches this past year at Sag Hollow Golf Club in Owsley County and Hazard Country Club in Perry County. These matches helped him meet many great competitors across the conference.
When asked about the honor, he replied, “I am thankful to receive this award and would like to thank the tournament hosts, the ones who organized the matches, my coach, my teammates, and my school.”
