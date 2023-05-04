Terry Miller recently announced that he, along with his brother Tim Miller are now Ashley furniture distributors. The business will not carry inventory, at least not initially.
However, they can provide any Ashley product you desire from bedroom furniture, living room furniture, office items, outdoors, and much more.
Customers just need to visit the Ashley website (ashleyfurniture.com), write down your item number(s) and contact them to place your order. For now, please contact them via Facebook Messenger as they continue to develop the business.
You will be able to pick up your Ashley Furniture at their Jackson warehouse on College Avenue.
“We look forward to servicing your furniture needs locally with great pricing,” stated Terry Miller.
