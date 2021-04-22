Millie Ruth Noble

Millie Ruth Noble, age 86, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born July 15, 1934, at Wolfcoal, KY, and was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Sarah Turner Deaton.-Millie was a retired custodian for the Robinson Forest Experimental Substation at Quicksand, KY.-She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jackson.-Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband: Richard Craig Noble.-One grandson: Brian Noble, and one great-granddaughter: Rylan Noble.- Sisters: Bertha Notestine, Bessie Sims, Martha Raleigh, and Cora Turner.-Brothers: Levi Deaton, Luther Deaton, Joe Deaton, Jimmy Deaton, Langley Deaton,  Talbert “Tack”  Deaton, Wilson Deaton.- She is survived by daughters: Saralene Noble of Jackson, KY, and Vanessa (Kenneth) Bush of Campton, KY.-Sons: Leland ( Janet) Noble of Altro, KY. -Jeff (Susan) Noble of Jackson, KY.-Gary (Malissa) Noble of Barwick, KY.-Sister: Sue Fox of IN.- 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.- A special friend: Pamzie Adams.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Vaughn Rasor officiating.-Burial in the Bill Combs Cemetery, Talbert, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-6:00 pm for family and 6:00-9:00 pm for the public.-Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Millie Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you