National Company ships to BHS a generous amount of its product
Jerky will be distributed to couples at “Rustic Romance”
“It was incredibly generous what they did,” Charlie Davidson, BHS Principal
The theme for this year’s prom at Breathitt High School is “Rustic Romance.” Anyone who has ever enjoyed our fair city can readily attest to just how much this theme is "right on the money."
Nothing could go better with “Rustic Romance” than the world’s finest beef jerky product. So, when BHS reached out to the company and asked if they wouldn’t ship some of its product to the high school to be served at this weekend’s prom, the company generously agreed and shipped the product to Bobcat Lane so fast it would have made your head swim.
Mingua Beef Jerky has demonstrated its commitment to young people all over Kentucky. The company is involved with PrepSpin and Kentucky Prep Gridiron both of which focus on and feature young student athletes across Kentucky.
Ronnie Mingua began experimenting with making beef jerky back in the 1990s. He shared his efforts with neighbors and friends, soon realizing he had come up with something different and superior to all other beef jerkies on the market. From these humble beginnings, Mingua Beef Jerky got its start.
Today, the Mingua Beef Jerky Company still prides itself on using its old-fashioned, all-natural recipes which offer outstanding products to customers across the nation. The recipes are a family tradition, passed down from generation to generation.
Migua Beef Jerky uses Enviro-Pac CHU-2000 equipment to cook its meat to USDA required levels for both moist or dry operation. Mingua Beef Jerky not only makes the finest product of its kind anywhere in the country but also stands ready to sponsor and support the youth in their endeavors all over Kentucky and the rest of the country.
The Times-Voice was able to contact the Principal at Breathitt High School, Charlie Davidson about this wonderful expression of support in an area which has been particularly hard-hit in light of the flooding experienced a few months ago. He told the Times-Voice, “Breathitt High School is excited, humbled, and appreciative for the receipt of this outstanding product from the people at the Mingua Beef Jerky Company. We are awed by the generous gift and believe it will add to making this year’s Prom a ‘once in a lifetime,’ magical experience for our students. The company’s generosity is very much appreciated. It was incredibly generous what they did.”
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
