Minnie Arnett

Minnie Ethel Arnett, age 71, of Jackson, KY departed from this earthly life and gained her angel wings on Monday, March 22, 2021, at her residence. She was born on June 30, 1949, on Press Howard Fork at Southfork in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Alan Fugate and Viola Napier Clemons.-She was a homemaker and a former employee of Walmart in Jackson, KY. She was a member of the Faith Pentecostal Church in Vancleve, KY. She devoted her time to serving and worshipping the Lord. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing cards, drinking coffee, and listening to gospel music. She was also preceded in death by her Stepfather: Alex Clemons.-Great Grandmother: Christy Clemons.-Grandmother: Armine Napier.-Three sisters: Saphronie Bonwell, Mary Jane Goble, and Betty Lois Butrum.-One brother: Harlan Clemons, and one grandchild: Benjamin Alexander Fugate. She is survived by her daughters: Linda Sue (Paul McIntosh) of Jackson, K.-Yolanda Dawn Goff of Jackson, KY-Teresa Ann Fugate of Campton, KY.-One son: Kenneth Gene (Teresa) Arnett of Jackson, KY.-Seven grandchildren: Paul (Christina) McIntosh Jr.; Stephanie (Jared Ray )Stacy, Charlene McIntosh, Charlie Fugate, Derek Goff, ShaLayna (Michael) Hardin, and Tanner Melton.-Ten great-grandchildren: Tyler, Paul Harrison, Nicholas, Lexie, Jaden, Charlie, Jared Ray, Braylon, Gabriel, and Hannah. One great-great-grandchild: Emma. One special friend and caregiver: Anthony Prater. Special friends: Will Cox and Phyllis and Bug Watkins.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Henson, Jr officiating.-Burial in the Clemons Cemetery at Wilstacy, KY.-Visitation will be on Thursday and Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services on Friday night.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Grandsons.-Covid-19 regulations to be followed.

