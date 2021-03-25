Minnie Arnett

Minnie Ethel Arnett, age 71, of Jackson, KY departed from this earthly life and gained her angel wings on Monday, March 22, 2021, at her residence. She was born on June 30, 1949, on Press Howard Fork at Southfork in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Alan Fugate and Viola Napier Clemons.-She was a homemaker and a former employee of Walmart in Jackson, KY. She was a member of the Faith Pentecostal Church in Vancleve, KY. She devoted her time to serving and worshipping the Lord. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing cards, drinking coffee, and listening to gospel music. She was also preceded in death by her Stepfather: Alex Clemons.-Great Grandmother: Christy Clemons.-Grandmother: Armine Napier.-Three sisters: Saphronie Bonwell, Mary Jane Goble, and Betty Lois Butrum.-One brother: Harlan Clemons, and one grandchild: Benjamin Alexander Fugate. She is survived by her daughters: Linda Sue (Paul McIntosh) of Jackson, K.-Yolanda Dawn Goff of Jackson, KY-Teresa Ann Fugate of Campton, KY.-One son: Kenneth Gene (Teresa) Arnett of Jackson, KY.-Seven grandchildren: Paul (Christina) McIntosh Jr.; Stephanie (Jared Ray )Stacy, Charlene McIntosh, Charlie Fugate, Derek Goff, ShaLayna (Michael) Hardin, and Tanner Melton.-Ten great-grandchildren: Tyler, Paul Harrison, Nicholas, Lexie, Jaden, Charlie, Jared Ray, Braylon, Gabriel, and Hannah. One great-great-grandchild: Emma. One special friend and caregiver: Anthony Prater. Special friends: Will Cox and Phyllis and Bug Watkins.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Henson, Jr officiating.-Burial in the Clemons Cemetery at Wilstacy, KY.-Visitation will be on Thursday and Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services on Friday night.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Grandsons.-Covid-19 regulations to be followed.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
- Superintendent Wasson Shares Message Regarding New Covid Cases in Students
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update as of 2-24-21
- Juniper Health To Administer Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Protest Returning to Jackson, March 28 (Part 3, Internet Scammers)
- Ka-BOOM! Is someone out to get Paula Clemons-Combs?
- Lillie Mae Brewer
- Possible overdose at Three Forks
- Protestors Claim Local Woman an 'Internet Scammer'
- Breaking News...Breathitt takes its case to Frankfort
- Highland-Turner Edges Out Sebastian Elementary, 36-33
- Wesley directs attention to Breathitt Floodgates
- Sandra "Pooh" Combs
- Hodgepodge...2nd to last
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.