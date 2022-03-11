Minor Bransford Feltner, 72, Chavies passed away Tuesday, March 8, at the Hazard Hospital. He was a Pentecostal minister for 40 years. He was the son of the late John R. and Lillie Baker Feltner. He was also preceded in death by brothers, James C. Feltner, Edward Ray Feltner and two infant sisters. He is survived by wife, Shirley Hollifield Feltner; sons, Bransford Keith Feltner (Sherrie), Jeremy Todd Feltner(Mary Stacy); grandson, Ethan Drake Feltner; nephew, Jamie Feltner; niece, Erika Shai Feltner; sister-in-law, Debbie Feltner. Visitation Saturday, March 12, 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral services Saturday, 3:00 PM at the funeral home with Herbert Hicks and Clayton Stacy officiating.
Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to a charity of your choice.
