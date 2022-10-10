According to Catherine Elizabeth Taulbee of Jackson, her son Cameron James “CJ” Taulbee, 15, has been missing for more than 13 hours. She also revealed CJ suffers from mental health issues that can affect his behavior.
CJ went missing at approximately 7:37 pm on Sunday night (October 9th) from his father’s home in Perry County. His mother says a task force has been formed to execute a search.
The Times Voice will continue to monitor this story.
