UK Medical Student was Hiking at Red-River Gorge
Appears to have fallen from off a 150-foot cliff
Powell County Search and Rescue found and identified the body
If you're going to hike, "...do it safely." Lt. Lisa Johnson, Powell County Search & Rescue
Authorities had been searching in Powell County for a UK medical student who had been hiking the Red River Gorge here in eastern Kentucky. Powell County Search and Rescue announced it found the body. Unfortunately, the worst of our fears have been confirmed.
According to a story first appearing on WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky the body of the missing woman has been identified. Gabriella “Gabby” Smith, age 24, was found at the bottom of a 150-foot cliff in the gorge’s Auxier Ridge according to Powell County Search & Rescue.
Lt. Lisa Johnson, a spokeswoman for the agency, relates Smith was a native of Alexandria, Kentucky and a medical student at UK. According to Johnson’s statement, Smith went hiking at the gorge on Monday to break in a new pair of hiking boots and get in shape for future hiking trips with friends. It is believed she got too close to the edge and fell.
Several rescue teams were involved in the search. Powell County, Wolfe County and the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, scrambled much of the day Tuesday, May 4, 2021, to find Smith who had been reported missing.
“We want to thank all the other agencies that helped on this call," Powell County Search & Rescue said in a statement. "The support was overwhelming. We also want to thank the numerous people/teams/groups from all over Kentucky and surrounding areas for the offers of help. We know the Red River Gorge has great teams working to keep you safe. It is also great to know that there are many people and teams willing to step up and help out if the need arises."
Johnson says it was the second fall in the gorge in 24-hours. She said on Monday night another hiker -- a man -- fell from another cliff nearby. That man survived and is currently in UK Hospital.
Lt. Johnson is urging hikers who come to the gorge to do so safely. Stay clear of the edge of cliffs she warns.
"You have to remember, you're human," she said. "The gorge is not a walk in the park.”
Johnson advises hikers stay several feet back from cliff-edges. Right now, according to Lt. Johnson, the ground is wet and the edges can give way. She said in the summer, when it's dry, edges have been known to crumble.
"Enjoy it. Love it. Just do it safely."
This story originally appear on WDRB.com.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.