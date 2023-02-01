Vanessa Baker, 60, of Lower River Caney in Breathitt County, has been declared legally dead according to findings by Breathitt County District Judge Gary Salyers.
Baker has been missing since the night of July 28, 2022, when she was swept away by raging flood waters as she and her husband of close to 40 years, Farmer Edward Baker, tried to make it out of their home.
Baker’s family and friends said that they did everything within their power to save her, but tragically she was lost to the flood waters that July night.
Under Kentucky law, a judge can rule someone dead if the person is missing after being exposed to an event that has been declared a disaster and whose absence cannot be explained despite a diligent search and/or inquiry.
Baker’s husband requested the order so that he would be appointed administrator of her estate, and Judge Salyers felt that Baker fell under Kentucky law with his ruling.
There have been several attempts over the past six months to locate Baker, and just recently around 200 search and rescue personnel were in Breathitt County to scour the North Fork of the Kentucky River, but once again came up empty in their mission to find Baker.
While this is not the outcome that Baker’s family and friends had hoped for, after six long months, they are hoping that now the healing process can begin.
