Missouri Rosalyn Gross, mother of Dennis(Tammy) Little went home to be with Jesus on June 16, 2023. She was a homemaker after her retirement as a retail worker from Rose Brothers dept. store. Rosalyn was a long time member of the Millers Branch Church. She enjoyed Bible study, working word puzzles and working in her flowers. She is the daughter of the late William and Anna Martin Turner. In addition to her son Dennis(Tammy), she leaves to cherish her memory Grandchildren and adopted Grandchildren; Ashley Little, Debbie Stacy, Jennifer Kathleen Riley, Devon Shepherd, AJ Miller, Walker Miller, Billy Hayes, Jenny Lou Hayes, and Great Grand Children; Marley, Chloe, Akilles, Remington, and Kathleen. One Sister Faye (Drexel)Privett of Winchester, KY;" Two sisters-in-law:" Verda Turner of Hicksville, Ohio, and Marilyn Turner of Auburn, Indiana, Nephews :" Kenny(Eudell)Privett of Winchester ,Ky, Roderick (Liz)Privett of Lexington, KY Michael (Sarah)Gabbard of Richmond, KY Randy Gabbard of Lexington; KY James Turner, Robert Turner; Bryan Turner, Mark Turner of Auburn, IN Nieces:" "Elizabeth (Nathan) Gerhard of Maysville, KY Ruth((Steve)Keeley of Hicksville, Ohio, "Mary Gordon of Hicksville; Ohio Cindy(Scott)Levy of Hicksville; Ohio Along with many much-loved great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband; Eugene Gross ’A son; Paul Wayne Little; two sisters:" Ethel Privett and Flora Forman ;Three brothers: James H. Turner, Kaiser Charles Turner; and Arthur H. Turner. Nephew:" Edward Turner; Two Nieces:" Cathy Turner and Bette Campbell. Visitation will begin Friday June 23 at 11:00 AM until time of Funeral at 1:00 PM At the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with David Haddix officiating and burial will follow in the Gross Family Cemetery at Curt. Serving as Pallbearers; Gary Fugate, A.J. Miller, Walker Miller, Rod Privett, Byron Tirey.
Honorary Pallbearer Drexell Privett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.