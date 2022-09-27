Monail Arnett

Monail Arnett, 93, Jackson passed away Monday, September 26, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson.  She was the widow of the late Vonda Arnett and the daughter of the late John and Eva Spicer Porter.  She was also preceded in death by two sons, Ernest Arnett and Arnold Arnett.  She is survived by son, Darrell (Emma Jane) Arnett; daughter, Treva King; daughter-in-law, Barbara Arnett; grandchildren, Adam Arnett, Chris (Katherine) Arnett and children Evie Clay and Russell Vaughn; Buffy (Justin) Wells and children, Ciera, Joshua, Justin and grandchildren, Triston and Daylen, Kera (Christopher) Howard and children, Cayden and Marley; host of cousins, nephews and nieces.  Visitation Wednesday, September 28, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM with funeral to follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Mark Driskell officiating.  Burial will follow in the Jackson Cemetery.  Serving as pallbearers; Buck Fugate, Chris Arnett, Adam Arnett, Christopher Howard, Dan McIntyre, Hack Hudson, Wilton Howard Jr.

