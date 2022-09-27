Monail Arnett, 93, Jackson passed away Monday, September 26, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson. She was the widow of the late Vonda Arnett and the daughter of the late John and Eva Spicer Porter. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Ernest Arnett and Arnold Arnett. She is survived by son, Darrell (Emma Jane) Arnett; daughter, Treva King; daughter-in-law, Barbara Arnett; grandchildren, Adam Arnett, Chris (Katherine) Arnett and children Evie Clay and Russell Vaughn; Buffy (Justin) Wells and children, Ciera, Joshua, Justin and grandchildren, Triston and Daylen, Kera (Christopher) Howard and children, Cayden and Marley; host of cousins, nephews and nieces. Visitation Wednesday, September 28, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM with funeral to follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Mark Driskell officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers; Buck Fugate, Chris Arnett, Adam Arnett, Christopher Howard, Dan McIntyre, Hack Hudson, Wilton Howard Jr.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘It was like somebody was dumping buckets and buckets everywhere’
- Family loses everything in fire
- Shooting leaves one injured
- Local post offices’ future still uncertain
- COVID still here
- Larry Hensley
- Homelessness still a concern: Being homeless linked to poor health conditions
- Thomas Wayne Banks
- Nicholl Kay Fugate
- Breathitt students take first place in national contest
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.