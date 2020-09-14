Breathitt overcomes Estill County…
Bobcats unfurl furious air-attack to overcome tough defensive night
We told you preseason the Breathitt Bobcats would look quite a bit different offensively in 2019 than it looked in 2018. Even we could not have adequately predicted the stark degree of contact.
Breathitt opened defense of its region and district titles on the road in Irvine, Kentucky. Like one would expect of such a historically successful program, the fans traveled well to support the Bobcats as the visitor’s side of the stadium outdrew the home folks.
The first half looked, at times, to be a prelude to a rout. The Bobcats led 26-0 at the end of the first quarter and 34-13 at half time. Both of Estill’s first half scores were attributable to Bobcat mistakes more so than offensive success.
William Long went down with severe cramping 2-plays into the third quarter and was out the rest of the night. William had to be transported to the emergency room in Estill County to be administered intravenous fluids and missed all but two snaps of the entire second half.
Without Long anchoring the offensive and defensive lines, the situation got a little dicey in the second half. However, the offensive performance was quite good, especially through the air, and the defense proved opportunistic, seizing on every opportunity to help ice the game.
Jaylen Turner was 18 for 32 for 327-yards passing. Austin Sperry had quite an impressive debut. The freshman WR caught 7-passes for 177-yards with 1-TD.
The rushing output wasn’t a total disaster. The Bobcats netted 131-yards rushing on the night and scored 4-TDs.
Quarter-back Jaylen Turner had two rushing TDs to go with the 3 for which he threw. Freshman, Cade Bowling began what will be a fine high school career at RB before it is all said and done with his first career rushing touchdown. Steady and often spectacular, Lane Weddle, had the 4th rushing TD of the night.
Saving our bacon: Late in the fourth quarter and clutching to a precariously appearing 52-43 advantage, Estill county was deep in Bobcat territory looking poised to score and make the margin a one-three point margin depending on the outcome of either the PAT or two-point attempt. Bryce Hoskins came off the edge and batted a Ty Niece pass into the air which Ethan Gibson collected and carried the other way for six-points.
Hoskins than caught the 2-point slant from Turner to make the final margin 60-43. Thank you to Ethan Gipson and Bryce Hoskins for saving our collective bacons.
Injury report: Seniors, William Long and Lane Weddle were injured Friday night. It doesn’t appear the two injuries will hold either of them out of any upcoming game action.
William’s issue was basically a well muscled up kid not being sufficiently hydrated and, therefore, cramping up severely. William, unable to get satisfactory treatment on the sideline, required transport by ambulance to the local hospital for intravenous fluids. Lane Weddle was bruised around his ribs and is still reportedly experiencing soreness. In Weddle’s case, the soreness appears to be the extent of his injury. Both players are expected back for Friday night’s game with Morgan County on the road.
As a side note, after having a bag of fluid administered, William tried to walk out of the ER and get back to the game to play. It was hard to explain to William one can’t just walk out of a hospital. William required a discharge by medial staff, which he wasn’t too pleased to learn. William was discharged early Saturday morning, around 1:00 am.
