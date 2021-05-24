High of 89° Low of 63° with a from 2% to 0% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 2% chance it may rain this morning. Early indications are that the chance will rise to 10% as the day progresses.
Today it should be partly cloudy with mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain but rain not extremely likely. Sunshine will be poking through the clouds today and throughout the rest of this week up until Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two to ten (2-10) percent chance of it raining today. We don’t see a likelihood of rain anywhere in the forecast through Wednesday.
Today’s high will be 89° with a low of 66° and it is 68° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. There will be a high of 91° and a low of 68° tomorrow, as the summer weather looks to be finally here.
Humidity today will start out at 81% this morning and will drop down to 50% before the day is through.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
