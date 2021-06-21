Here’s your weather for June 21, 2021 which will be the country’s first celebration of “Juneteenth” which fell on a Saturday this inaugural year
High of 85° with a law of 60° with a 90% chance of rain
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 90% chance of it raining any time Monday. The rain looks to be scheduled to get here later in the day.
The high today should reach 85° with a low of 60°. It is 75° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 81% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 75%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
